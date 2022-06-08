Skip to main content

Most Recent Game 3 NBA Finals Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Boston on Wednesday.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.  

Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Robert Williams III all remain listed as questionable for the contest.    

2020 second overall pick James Wiseman remains ruled out.  

The series is tied up at 1-1 after the Celtics won the first game, and the Warriors then blew out the Celtics by a score of 107-88 on Sunday night in the second game. 

