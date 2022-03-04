Brooklyn Nets General Manager Gives Update On Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets recently traded for 25-year-old Ben Simmons, but the three-time NBA All-Star has yet to make his debut for his new team.

On Thursday, Nets General Manager Sean Marks gave an update on Simmons, and a clip of Marks speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

"Unfortunately, his back stiffness has delayed his ability to get on the court with his teammates," Marks said of Simmons. "He's been rehabbing this last sort of week to ten days, and then now he'll progress through out this week with some individual workout. Hopefully, by the end of the next week, he's getting more into the team environment, and then we can really ramp up and start him getting into game shape."

Marks added that there is "no real timetable".

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in 64 games played.

Related stories on NBA basketball