Publish date:
Brooklyn Nets Long Injury Report For Christmas Game
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for their Christmas game against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
The Brooklyn Nets are going to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas in California, and for the game they have a very long injury report.
The entire injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Yahoo's! Chris Haynes.
The key player that is still out is Kevin Durant, who is still in health and safety protocols.
James Harden, however, is not on the injury report and will make his return after being in health and safety protocols.
The Nets have had many players in and out of the lineup, but are still doing great this season and in 30 games have a 21-9 record.
Kyrie Irving has yet to even play in a game yet, and they have been able to be that good.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.