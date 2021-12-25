Brooklyn Nets Long Injury Report For Christmas Game

The Brooklyn Nets are going to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas in California, and for the game they have a very long injury report.

The entire injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Yahoo's! Chris Haynes.

The key player that is still out is Kevin Durant, who is still in health and safety protocols.

James Harden, however, is not on the injury report and will make his return after being in health and safety protocols.

The Nets have had many players in and out of the lineup, but are still doing great this season and in 30 games have a 21-9 record.

Kyrie Irving has yet to even play in a game yet, and they have been able to be that good.

