Kevin Durant's Status For Heat-Nets Game
The Brooklyn Nets have been without All-Star forward Kevin Durant since January 15 when he injured his knee against the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Thursday night, he is expected to make his return to the lineup when the Nets host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York (see tweets below from the Nets and Shams Charania of The Athletic).
The Nets have struggled mightily in his absence, because at one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and now they are the eighth seed with a 32-31 record.
Prior to the All-Star break they suffered an 11-game losing streak, and they are currently just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
Durant has been having a stellar season averaging 29.2 points per game on 52% shooting from the field.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.