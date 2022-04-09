Pelicans And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their final injury reports.

The injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant has been upgraded from questionable to available, and he will be in the starting lineup for the night.

Morant will be playing in his first game since March 18 when the Grizzlies lost to the Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia.

