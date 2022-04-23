Suns And Pelicans Final Injury Reports For Game 3

The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury reports for Game 3.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are facing off on Friday night for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Pelicans will remain without Kira Lewis Jr. and Zion Williamson, while the Suns are missing Devin Booker and Dario Saric.

Booker injured his hamstring in Game 2, and did not return.

The loss of Booker for Game 3 is vital as he is the team's most dominant scorer.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after the Suns won the first game, and then the Pelicans had a massive upset in Game 2.

Now, the series is very interesting considering the next two games are in New Orleans, and the Suns are without Booker.

The Pelicans finished their season as the ninth seed in the west, but won the their way through the play-in tournament to solidify the eighth seed.

As for the Suns, they made the NBA Finals last season, and finished this year as the top team in the Western Conference.

