Skip to main content
Pelicans And Kings Injury Reports

Pelicans And Kings Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings have both announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings have both announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening in Louisiana, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports. 

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

For the Pelicans, Kira Lewis Jr., Larry Nance Jr. and Zion Williamson have all been ruled out.  

For the Kings, Terence Davis has been ruled out, while Richaun Holmes is questionable (back soreness).  

The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-36 record in 61 games.  

They are currently 6-4 in their last ten games overall.  

Meanwhile, the Kings are the 13th seed in the west with a 23-40 record in 63 games. 

They have gone 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17649517_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar
12 minutes ago
USATSI_16898007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
19 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
19 minutes ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About The Availability Of Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar
20 minutes ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar
21 minutes ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Reportedly Signing Former Nets And Bulls Player

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17803538_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago