Pelicans And Spurs Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Louisiana on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Most of the players on the injury report are already ruled out for both teams, but each team has one player who's status is in question for the contest.  

Devin Vassell is listed as questionable for the Spurs, while 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable for the Pelicans.  

