Pelicans And Spurs Latest Injury Reports
The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs injury report has been updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two squads injury reports have been updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time.
The winner of the game will head to California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers for a chance at the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the lost of the contest will be headed home for the off-season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.