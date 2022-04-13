Skip to main content
Pelicans And Spurs Latest Injury Reports

Pelicans And Spurs Latest Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs injury report has been updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

The New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs injury report has been updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two squads injury reports have been updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The winner of the game will head to California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers  for a chance at the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

Meanwhile, the lost of the contest will be headed home for the off-season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17845391_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Spurs Latest Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar56 seconds ago
USATSI_18005914_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Said After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To His Instagram Story After the Cavs Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17553388_168388303_lowres
News

Tom Brady Playing Basketball?

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Instagram Story Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17042400_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Hornets Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17891133_168388303_lowres
News

Three Questions the Oklahoma City Thunder Face Entering the Offseason

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_10608564_168388303_lowres
News

Three Questions the Orlando Magic Face Entering the Offseason

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17829862_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Current Injury Status For Spurs-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago