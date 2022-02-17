Pelicans Injury Report Against The Mavs

Skip to main content
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Louisiana on Thursday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Kira Lewis Jr., Larry Nance Jr. and Zion Williamson have all been ruled out for the game. 

The Pelicans come into Thursday evening with a 23-35 record, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.  

The team recently traded for star shooting guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers, so when Williamson returns from injury, they will have a big-three of Brandon Ingram, McCollum, and Williamson. 

As for the Mavs, they come into the game as the fifth seed in the west with a 34-24 record in the 58 games that they have played. 

