Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the game due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson so far this season, so Ingram has been their best player.  

They have had a tough season going 18-28 in 46 games played, and are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

In the 24 games that they have played away from New Orleans on the road they are 7-17, and in their last ten games of the season they are 5-5. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17536299_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Tuesday

2 hours ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

3 hours ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

3 hours ago
USATSI_15887177_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Celtics Game

3 hours ago
USATSI_17536512_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jonas Valanciunas' Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

4 hours ago
USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards Injury Status For Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Game

5 hours ago
USATSI_12670982_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Pacers-Warriors Game

15 hours ago
USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Mavs

15 hours ago