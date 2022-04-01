Skip to main content
Pelicans Injury Report Against The Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Pelicans against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Zion Williamson, Kira Lewis Jr. and Jared Harper have all been ruled out, so no one's status is in question for the contest. 

The Pelicans enter the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-43 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

