Pelicans Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The New Orleans Pelicans will be in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Pelicans against the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-36 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.

Last month, they traded for star shooting guard C.J. McCollum, and he has fit in perfectly.

The team has won four games in a row, and they are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

Zion Williamson has still yet to play in a game so far this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball