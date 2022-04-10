Skip to main content
Pelicans Injury Report Against The Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in Louisiana, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Pelicans against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Pelicans will be without several key players including star forward Brandon Ingram.  

They enter the game as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-45 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season. 

