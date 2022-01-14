Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About The Injury Status Of Cam Reddish

The New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill and a second-round pick in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Knox and a first-round pick (see tweet below).

Reddish was obviously the biggest part of the trade, because he is a 22-year-old who is a former tenth overall pick.

However, it does not appear as if he will make his debut for the Knicks anytime soon.

According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Reddish will be out "for a while" due to his ankle sprain.

The tweet from Joyce with what Thibodeau said can be seen embedded below.

Reddish had left the game early against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 9, and then missed the Hawks last game against the Miami Heat on January 12.

A video of Thibodeau talking about Reddish (on Friday) can also be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

