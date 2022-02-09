Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks are in Denver, Colorado, to take on the Nuggets on Tuesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-24 record in 53 games played on the season.

As for the Knicks, they are in a huge slump and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

Currently, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-30 record.

