Skip to main content
Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game.

The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game.

The New York Knicks are in Denver, Colorado, to take on the Nuggets on Tuesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The starting lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.       

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-24 record in 53 games played on the season. 

As for the Knicks, they are in a huge slump and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

Currently, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-30 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17070258_168388303_lowres
News

The Trail Blazers Have Waived A Veteran Player

14 seconds ago
USATSI_16223472_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

1 minute ago
USATSI_16353200_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report For Tuesday Night

14 minutes ago
USATSI_11604623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Knicks

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Magic

29 minutes ago
USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Jazz Game

32 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nuggets

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17630775_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

45 minutes ago
USATSI_15770767_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Josh Hart Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 hour ago