Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups
The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game.
The New York Knicks are in Denver, Colorado, to take on the Nuggets on Tuesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The starting lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-24 record in 53 games played on the season.
As for the Knicks, they are in a huge slump and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
Currently, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-30 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.