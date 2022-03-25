Final Injury Reports For Knicks And Heat
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports for Friday's showdown in Florida.
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Friday night, and for the game several key players were on the injury report.
The final injury reports for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Knicks come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played.
Meanwhile, the Heat are the top seed in the east with a 47-26 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.