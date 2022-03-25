Final Injury Reports For Knicks And Heat

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Friday night, and for the game several key players were on the injury report.

The final injury reports for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played.

Meanwhile, the Heat are the top seed in the east with a 47-26 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far.

The Related stories on NBA basketball