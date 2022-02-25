Knicks Injury Report Against The Heat

Skip to main content
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat will face off at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night.

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are squaring off in Manhattan on Friday night in both team's first game back from the All-Star break. 

The Knicks have several key players on their injury report for the game, and the full injury report for the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel are questionable, while Derrick Rose is listed as doubtful. 

The Knicks come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-25 record in 59 games.   

They have lost their last three games, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs, and had the fourth best record in the east at 41-31.  

