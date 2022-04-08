Skip to main content
New York Knicks Knicks And Washington Wizards Final Injury Reports

New York Knicks Knicks And Washington Wizards Final Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards have announced their final injury reports for Friday.

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards have announced their final injury reports for Friday.

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are facing off in D.C. on Friday evening, and for the contest the two teams have announced their final injury report.    

The injury report for the two teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Quentin Grimes has been downgraded from questionable to out for the contest.  

Both teams have been eliminated from contention for the playoffs. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Wizards Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17987332_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17987881_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17258255_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Hornets at Bulls on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17657126_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Rockets at Raptors on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17988038_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How To Watch Cavaliers at Nets on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17449418_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Bucks at Pistons on Friday Night

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago