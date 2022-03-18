Knicks And Wizards Injury Reports

The New York Knicks are hosting the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Friday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The two teams come into the night right next to each other in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Wizards are the 11th seed with a 29-39 record in the 68 games that they have played so far this season.

They are also in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

As for the Knicks, they are the 12th seed with a 29-40 record in 69 games played on the season so far.

