Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Massive Injury News About Derrick Rose
    Publish date:

    Massive Injury News About Derrick Rose

    The New York Knicks announced that point guard Derrick Rose underwent ankle surgery.
    Author:

    The New York Knicks announced that point guard Derrick Rose underwent ankle surgery.

    On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that point guard Derrick Rose underwent surgery on his right ankle. 

    In the announcement, they stated that the 2011 MVP will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. 

    The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.  

    The tweet from the Knicks said: "Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle today at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks."  

    Rose has been averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 26 games played and he started four times. 

    As for the team, they went 41-31 last season, and began this season 5-1. 

    However, they are just 14-17 in their first 31 games, and outside of the current playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16072301_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Massive Injury News About Derrick Rose

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15785394_168388303_lowres
    News

    Massive News About Trail Blazers-Nets Game

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_12367841_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Sacramento Kings Are Reportedly Signing A Former New York Knicks Star

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_15443620_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Are Reportedly Signing A Former College Superstar

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238792_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Pregame Outfit

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Shoes For Kings-Warriors Game

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
    News

    Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Kyrie Irving

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_9860420_168388303_lowres
    News

    Paul Pierce's Hilarious Tweet

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_16088714_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Signing A Former San Antonio Spurs Player

    11 minutes ago