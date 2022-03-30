Knicks Current Injury Report Against The Hornets

Skip to main content
The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in New York City on Wednesday evening, and for the game their injury report has been released.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden, and as of 4:30 Eastern Time, their injury report has remained the same.  

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Hornets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Evan Fournier is the only player who's status remains in question as he listed as questionable due to personal reasons.  

The Knicks (34-42) are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have won four straight games. 

