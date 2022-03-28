Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Bulls

Knicks Finalized Injury Report Against The Bulls
The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Manhattan on Monday evening, and for the game their injury report has been finalized.
The injury report for the Knicks against the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot below from the NBA's official injury report.
Quentin Grimes, who was listed as questionable for the game has been ruled out (see tweet below form SNY's Ian Begley).
The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-42 record in 75 games.
