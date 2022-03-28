Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Bulls

Skip to main content
Knicks Finalized Injury Report Against The Bulls

The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Manhattan on Monday evening, and for the game their injury report has been finalized.      

The injury report for the Knicks against the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot below from the NBA's official injury report.   

NBA's official injury report. 

Quentin Grimes, who was listed as questionable for the game has been ruled out (see tweet below form SNY's Ian Begley).   

The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-42 record in 75 games. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

