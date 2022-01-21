Knicks Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The New York Knicks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Tommy Beer.

Cam Reddish and Nerlens Noel have been ruled out.

The Knicks come into the game on a two-game losing streak after losing home games to the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

They are 22-23 on the season in 45 games, and currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 16-28 record in 44 games, and they are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans were not expected to be good, because Zion Williamson has not played at all this season.

However, the Knicks are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball