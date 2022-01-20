Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report Against The Pelicans

Knicks Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The New York Knicks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night in New York City.

The New York Knicks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night in New York City.

The New York Knicks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

For the game, their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Tommy Beer. 

Cam Reddish and Nerlens Noel have been ruled out. 

The Knicks come into the game on a two-game losing streak after losing home games to the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves. 

They are 22-23 on the season in 45 games, and currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 16-28 record in 44 games, and they are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference. 

The Pelicans were not expected to be good, because Zion Williamson has not played at all this season. 

However, the Knicks are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16295760_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Mavs Game

37 seconds ago
USATSI_17513274_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Pelicans

1 minute ago
USATSI_17190559_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Status For Pacers-Warriors Game

14 minutes ago
USATSI_11474930_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Star Announced His Retirement On Instagram

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17387724_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury Update On Lonzo Ball

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17530725_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Much Kyrie Irving Just Got Fined By The NBA

34 minutes ago
USATSI_12285260_168388303_lowres
News

The Nuggets, Spurs And Celtics Have Reportedly Made A Trade

2 hours ago
USATSI_17153930_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted On Wednesday

2 hours ago
USATSI_17532094_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Incredible Move On Kyle Kuzma

2 hours ago