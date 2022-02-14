Knicks Injury Report Against The Thunder

The New York Knicks are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose and Luka Samanic have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Nerlens Noel, Cam Reddish and Mitchell Robinson are all listed as questionable.

The Knicks come into the game in a big slump that has seen them go just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

They are currently 25-32 in the 57 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the 28 games that they have played at home so far they are just 13-15.

Related stories on NBA basketball