Knicks Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The New York Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they face off with the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Tuesday evening.

They lost to the Utah Jazz on Monday night in Salt Lake City, and are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

For their game with the Nuggets, the injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Derrick Rose and Luka Samanic have been ruled out, while Nerlens Noel and Quentin Grimes are both listed as questionable.

The Knicks have fallen short of expectations in a big way so far this season.

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last year, and as of Tuesday are the 12th seed with a 24-30 record.

