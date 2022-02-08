Knicks Injury Report Against The Nuggets
The New York Knicks are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets.
The New York Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they face off with the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Tuesday evening.
They lost to the Utah Jazz on Monday night in Salt Lake City, and are now in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
For their game with the Nuggets, the injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Derrick Rose and Luka Samanic have been ruled out, while Nerlens Noel and Quentin Grimes are both listed as questionable.
The Knicks have fallen short of expectations in a big way so far this season.
They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last year, and as of Tuesday are the 12th seed with a 24-30 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.