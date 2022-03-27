Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Pistons
The New York Knicks are in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.
The injury report for the Knicks against the Pistons can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Julius Randle, who was questionable, has been upgraded to available and he is in the starting lineup.
Everyone else on the injury report remains ruled out.
The Knicks come into the contest as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played so far this season.
