Skip to main content
Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Nets

Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Nets

The New York Knicks have announced their finalized injury report for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The New York Knicks have announced their finalized injury report for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their finalized injury report.  

The final injury report for the Knicks on Wednesday can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks have already been eliminated from the NBA Playoff contention, and they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-44 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17701826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar55 seconds ago
USATSI_14047791_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Adam Silver Said At Wednesday's Board Of Governors Press Conference

By Brett Siegel30 minutes ago
USATSI_17987508_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Final Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_16152472_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Status For Suns-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17694601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_16295830_168388303_lowres
News

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_17520711_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17513724_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics at Bulls on Wednesday Night

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17827960_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Wizards at Hawks on Wednesday Night

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago