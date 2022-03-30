Skip to main content
Knicks Finalized Injury Report For Game Against The Hornets

The New York Knicks have announced their finalized injury report Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their finalized injury report.  

The full injury report for the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Knicks come into the game with a 34-42 record, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They have won four straight games. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

