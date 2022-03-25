Knicks Injury Report Against The Heat

The New York Knicks will be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are both questionable for the game, while everyone else on the report has already been ruled out.

The Knicks come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

They will likely miss the NBA Playoffs after being the fourth seed in the east last year.

