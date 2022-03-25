Knicks Injury Report Against The Heat
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Miami Heat.
The New York Knicks will be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Knicks against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are both questionable for the game, while everyone else on the report has already been ruled out.
The Knicks come into the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
They will likely miss the NBA Playoffs after being the fourth seed in the east last year.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.