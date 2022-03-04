Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report Against The Suns

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The New York Knicks are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Knicks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Quentin Grimes, Derrick Rose, Luka Samanic and Kemba Walker have all been ruled out. 

The Knicks come into the game in a massive slump, and are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall. 

They have also lost six games in a row, which is the longest losing streak in the Eastern Conference. 

As of right now, they are the 12th seed in the east with a 25-37 record in 62 games. 

They are currently in jeopardy of missing the postseason after being the fourth seed in the playoffs last year. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

