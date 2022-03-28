Knicks Injury Report Against The Bulls

The New York Knicks are hosting he Chicago Bulls in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference 33-42 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

