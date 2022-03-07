Knicks Injury Report Against The Kings

The New York Knicks are in California to take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Kings can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks are coming off of a big win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night that ended their seven-game losing streak.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-38 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.

In their last ten games, they have gone just 2-8, and are in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason this year.

Last year, they were the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball