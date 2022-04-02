Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report Against The Cavs

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden, and for the contest they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Knicks come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-43 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.  

However, on Thursday night, they were eliminated from NBA Playoff contention. 

