Knicks Injury Report Against The Pistons

The New York Knicks will be in Michigan on Sunday afternoon to face off with the Detroit Pistons, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Pistons can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot.

