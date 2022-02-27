Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

The New York Knicks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

For the game, they have announced their injury report, and the report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Derrick Rose, Quentin Grimes and Luka Samanic have all been ruled out for the game.

The Knicks lost their last game against the Miami Heat 115-100 on Friday night, and they are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 25-35 in the 60 games that they have played, and 13-18 in the 31 games that they have played at home in New York City.

Last season they went 41-31, which gave them the fourth seed in the playoffs and home-court advantage.

They lost to the Atlanta Hawks in five games.

