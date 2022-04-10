Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report Against The Raptors

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Raptors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks are 36-45 on the season, and are already eliminated from playoff contention, so this will be their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season.  

