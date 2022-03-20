Knicks Injury Report Against The Jazz

The New York Knicks are hosting the Utah Jazz in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening, and for the night they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on their injury report for the game has already been ruled out, so nobody's status for the contest is in question.

They come into the night as the 12th seed in the east with a 30-40 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have been going back and forth with the Washington Wizards for the 11 and 12 seed spots.

Currently, they are five games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

