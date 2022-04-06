Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report Against The Nets

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nets

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks have listed Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride as questionable, while everyone else on the injury report has already been ruled out for the contest.  

They come into the night already having been eliminated from 2021-22 NBA Playoff contention. 

Currently, they are 35-44, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17263142_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Status For Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_16186722_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_18027874_168388303_lowres
News

NBA MVP Race Still Up-In-The-Air After Tuesday's Games

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_18027997_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Rockets

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Rockets

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17962523_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_10822037_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Love Makes The Pitch For LeBron James To Return To Cleveland

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17709393_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Andre Drummond Gets Ankles Broken In Rockets-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago