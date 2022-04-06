Knicks Injury Report Against The Nets

The New York Knicks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks have listed Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride as questionable, while everyone else on the injury report has already been ruled out for the contest.

They come into the night already having been eliminated from 2021-22 NBA Playoff contention.

Currently, they are 35-44, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

