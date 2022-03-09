Knicks Injury Report For Game With Mavs

The New York Knicks will be in Texas on Wednesday evening to face off with the Dallas Mavericks, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Mavericks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Quentin Grimes, Nerlens Noel, Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker, Obi Toppin and Luka Samanic have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson is listed as questionable due to an illness.

The Knicks come into the game on a two-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings in back-to-back games on the road.

Prior to the two wins, they had been on a seven-game losing streak.

