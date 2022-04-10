Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Raptors
The New York Knicks have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.
The Knicks injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The updates can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Quentin Grimes, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride have all been ruled out for the contest.
This will be the final game of the season for the Knicks, because they have been eliminated from playoff contention.
