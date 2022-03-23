Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

The New York Knicks will be in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will likely be without one of their best players.

2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle has been listed as doubtful, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a very disappointing 32-40 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

They were the fourth seed in the east last year with a 41-31 record, but this season they will likely miss the postseason.

