Knicks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

The New York Knicks will be facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Saturday, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is embedded below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot from the NBA's official injury report.

The Knicks will be without RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose and Luka Samanic for the game.

Nerlens Noel is listed as questionable.

The Knicks come into the game slumping, but did win their last game over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco earlier in the week.

They are just 3-7 in their last ten games, and have a 25-31 record in 56 games this season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-34 record.

