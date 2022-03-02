Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

Update: Miles McBride is now listed as available for the game.

The New York Knicks will be in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker and Luka Samanic have all been ruled out for the game.

The two teams played each other on Sunday afternoon in New York City at Madison Square Garden, and the 76ers picked up a 125-109 road win.

The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 25-36 record in the 61 games that they have played so far this season.

They are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

