Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game
Kemba Walker has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.
The New York Knicks will be without one of their best players when they face off against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday night.
Point guard Kemba Walker has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks come into the game with a 21-21 record in 42 games this season, which is respectable, but still underwhelming considering they went 41-31 last season and began this season 5-1.
However, they are doing well in their last ten games with a 7-3 record.
Both the Knicks and the Hawks faced off in the playoffs last season, while the Knicks had home-court advantage, the Hawks won the series 4-1 in five games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.