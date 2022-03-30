Magic And Wizard's Starting Lineups

The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards are facing off in D.C. on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Magic and the Wizards can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Wizards come into the game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Magic are the 15th seed.

The Related stories on NBA basketball