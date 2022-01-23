Magic's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Bulls

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full starting lineup for the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from their PR Twitter account.

Meanwhile, they will be without Gary Harris and Terrence Ross for the game, which can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below.

The Magic come into the game as the worst team in the NBA with an 8-39 record in 47 games played.

They have very intriguing young players on the roster, but are in a total rebuilding mode, and several years away from any real contention.

As for the Bulls, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball