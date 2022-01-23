Skip to main content
Magic's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Bulls

Magic's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Bulls

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening in Florida.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening in Florida.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.  

The full starting lineup for the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from their PR Twitter account. 

Meanwhile, they will be without Gary Harris and Terrence Ross for the game, which can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below.  

The Magic come into the game as the worst team in the NBA with an 8-39 record in 47 games played. 

They have very intriguing young players on the roster, but are in a total rebuilding mode, and several years away from any real contention. 

As for the Bulls, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Bulls

13 seconds ago
USATSI_17440748_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Magic

5 minutes ago
USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted About His Injury In The Clippers-Knicks Game

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17532448_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17532226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

29 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Magic Game

31 minutes ago
USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17135312_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers

33 minutes ago