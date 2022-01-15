Skip to main content
Mo Bamba's Injury Status For Magic-Mavs Game

The Orlando Magic are in Dallas to play the Mavericks on Saturday night, and Mo Bamba is listed as questionable.

The Orlando Magic are in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

Mo Bamba is listed as questionable due to a toe injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Magic are the worst team in the NBA with an 8-35 record in 43 games played, and are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are in a rebuilding mode, and while they have some intriguing young players, their roster is clearly very far away from contending for a playoff spot. 

In the 26 games that they have played on the road this season they are 6-20. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

