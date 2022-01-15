Mo Bamba's Injury Status For Magic-Mavs Game

The Orlando Magic are in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Mo Bamba is listed as questionable due to a toe injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Magic are the worst team in the NBA with an 8-35 record in 43 games played, and are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in a rebuilding mode, and while they have some intriguing young players, their roster is clearly very far away from contending for a playoff spot.

In the 26 games that they have played on the road this season they are 6-20.

