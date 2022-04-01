Magic's Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Florida on Friday night, and for the game the Magic have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Magic against the Raptors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Wendell Carter Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out for the game (see tweet below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA).

The Magic enter the contest as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-57 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball